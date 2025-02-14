Left Menu

Twin Blasts in Pakistan Highlight Escalating Security Threats

Two deadly explosions rocked Pakistan on Friday, one injuring security personnel in Bannu and another claiming nine lives in Balochistan. Both incidents involved roadside bombs targeting convoys. The government condemned the attacks and initiated investigations as law enforcement agencies continue their search for the perpetrators.

Representative Image (Image/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a disturbing sequence of events on Friday, Pakistan faced two separate, deadly explosions that underscored the nation's ongoing security challenges. The first explosion occurred near a security convoy in Bannu, injuring two personnel. According to police, the attack near Domail police station was executed using explosives planted along the road, jeopardizing local safety and prompting immediate search operations.

Later the same day, a devastating blast in Balochistan's Harnai region tragically claimed the lives of at least nine laborers when an improvised explosive device (IED) violently detonated. The device was planted on a roadway, targeting a vehicle transporting coal miners. Law enforcement agencies swiftly cordoned off the affected area as authorities focused on gathering evidence to locate the attackers.

The Balochistan government issued a strong condemnation of the attack, and federal figures like Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi expressed profound sorrow over the fatalities. This incident closely follows another coal mine tragedy, intensifying calls for reinforced security measures in vulnerable regions. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif vowed to deliver justice while denouncing the acts of terrorism destabilizing the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)

