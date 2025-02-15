Left Menu

India and Chad: Deepening Diplomatic Ties and Exploring New Avenues

In the inaugural India-Chad Foreign Office Consultations in N'Djamena, both nations reviewed and expanded their bilateral relations focusing on trade, health, and digital infrastructure. Highlighted was India's support for the African Union's G20 membership. Upcoming consultations are planned for New Delhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-02-2025 19:26 IST | Created: 15-02-2025 19:26 IST
India and Chad flags (Photo/pexels). Image Credit: ANI
The inaugural round of India-Chad Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) took place on February 13 in N'Djamena, Chad. Key discussions revolved around enhancing bilateral cooperation encompassing trade, health, and digital infrastructure, with the session co-chaired by Sevala Naik Mude and Fatime Aldjineh Garfa.

The consultations covered significant areas such as trade, education, and cultural exchanges. Both nations acknowledged the importance of deepening ties and strengthening cooperation in international forums. Fatime Aldjineh Garfa expressed gratitude for India's advocacy for the African Union's permanent membership in the G20, recognizing its potential to bolster the Global South's influence.

During the visit, Additional Secretary Mude engaged with several Chadian ministers, exploring prospects in agriculture, pharmaceuticals, and energy. Despite past fluctuations in bilateral trade, both countries look forward to fortifying diplomatic relations, with New Delhi set to host future consultations.

