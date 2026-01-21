Left Menu

Trump Confident on Historic India-US Trade Deal as Talks Progress

US President Donald Trump expresses optimism about finalizing the India-US Bilateral Trade Agreement, praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The trade deal aims to double bilateral trade to $500 billion by 2030 and is progressing with extensive negotiations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2026 22:17 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 22:17 IST
Trump Confident on Historic India-US Trade Deal as Talks Progress
US President Donald Trump (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

During an interaction with Moneycontrol, US President Donald Trump exuded confidence in the imminent finalization of the India-US Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA). He lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi as both a personal friend and a respected leader.

Highlighting the progress of the negotiations, Trump assured, "We are going to have a good deal." Meanwhile, India's Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal indicated that the initial phase of the BTA is approaching completion without committing to a specific timeline.

The BTA, initiated under directives from both countries' leaders, plans to elevate bilateral trade from $191 billion to an ambitious $500 billion by 2030. Negotiations commenced during Modi's Washington visit in February 2025, with ongoing discussions aimed at a fruitful agreement, as affirmed by the MEA.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Challenge: The Battle Over Fed Independence

Supreme Challenge: The Battle Over Fed Independence

 Global
2
Lemonade's Bold Bet on Tesla: Slashing Rates for Safer Self-Driving

Lemonade's Bold Bet on Tesla: Slashing Rates for Safer Self-Driving

 Global
3
Trump's Greenland Reversal: New Arctic Deal in Sight

Trump's Greenland Reversal: New Arctic Deal in Sight

 Global
4
Peruvian President's Secret Meetings Spark Political Turmoil

Peruvian President's Secret Meetings Spark Political Turmoil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026