Trump Confident on Historic India-US Trade Deal as Talks Progress
US President Donald Trump expresses optimism about finalizing the India-US Bilateral Trade Agreement, praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The trade deal aims to double bilateral trade to $500 billion by 2030 and is progressing with extensive negotiations.
During an interaction with Moneycontrol, US President Donald Trump exuded confidence in the imminent finalization of the India-US Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA). He lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi as both a personal friend and a respected leader.
Highlighting the progress of the negotiations, Trump assured, "We are going to have a good deal." Meanwhile, India's Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal indicated that the initial phase of the BTA is approaching completion without committing to a specific timeline.
The BTA, initiated under directives from both countries' leaders, plans to elevate bilateral trade from $191 billion to an ambitious $500 billion by 2030. Negotiations commenced during Modi's Washington visit in February 2025, with ongoing discussions aimed at a fruitful agreement, as affirmed by the MEA.
(With inputs from agencies.)
