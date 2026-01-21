Trump Confident on Historic India-US Trade Deal as Talks Progress

During an interaction with Moneycontrol, US President Donald Trump exuded confidence in the imminent finalization of the India-US Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA). He lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi as both a personal friend and a respected leader.

Highlighting the progress of the negotiations, Trump assured, "We are going to have a good deal." Meanwhile, India's Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal indicated that the initial phase of the BTA is approaching completion without committing to a specific timeline.

The BTA, initiated under directives from both countries' leaders, plans to elevate bilateral trade from $191 billion to an ambitious $500 billion by 2030. Negotiations commenced during Modi's Washington visit in February 2025, with ongoing discussions aimed at a fruitful agreement, as affirmed by the MEA.

