UAE and Russia Discuss Future Collaborations
Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Denis Manturov held a meeting to discuss enhancing UAE-Russia relations across various sectors. The meeting at Qasr Al Watan aimed at fostering shared interests between the two nations, witnessed by UAE officials and a Russian delegation.
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
In a move to strengthen international ties, Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, met with Denis Manturov, First Deputy Prime Minister of Russia, at the opulent Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi.
The high-level discussion focused on enhancing and developing bilateral relations between the UAE and Russia, exploring various sectors to boost cooperation. Both parties expressed keen interest in nurturing partnerships that serve mutual interests and bring prosperity to their nations.
The meeting was marked by the presence of notable figures, including Khaled Mohamed Balama, Governor of the Central Bank of the UAE, Mohammed Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Ambassador to Russia, along with other officials from both sides.
(With inputs from agencies.)
