Left Menu

UAE and Russia Discuss Future Collaborations

Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Denis Manturov held a meeting to discuss enhancing UAE-Russia relations across various sectors. The meeting at Qasr Al Watan aimed at fostering shared interests between the two nations, witnessed by UAE officials and a Russian delegation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-02-2025 23:19 IST | Created: 15-02-2025 23:19 IST
UAE and Russia Discuss Future Collaborations
Mansour bin Zayed receives First Deputy Prime Minister of Russian Federation (Photo/WAM). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

In a move to strengthen international ties, Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, met with Denis Manturov, First Deputy Prime Minister of Russia, at the opulent Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi.

The high-level discussion focused on enhancing and developing bilateral relations between the UAE and Russia, exploring various sectors to boost cooperation. Both parties expressed keen interest in nurturing partnerships that serve mutual interests and bring prosperity to their nations.

The meeting was marked by the presence of notable figures, including Khaled Mohamed Balama, Governor of the Central Bank of the UAE, Mohammed Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Ambassador to Russia, along with other officials from both sides.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Musk's DOGE Team Sets Sights on Pentagon Spending Cuts

Musk's DOGE Team Sets Sights on Pentagon Spending Cuts

 Global
2
Justice Department Drops Bribery Charges Against NY Mayor Eric Adams

Justice Department Drops Bribery Charges Against NY Mayor Eric Adams

 Global
3
Attack on UNIFIL Peacekeepers Prompts Urgent Calls for Justice

Attack on UNIFIL Peacekeepers Prompts Urgent Calls for Justice

 Global
4
Judicial Hurdles for Musk's Government Efficiency Efforts

Judicial Hurdles for Musk's Government Efficiency Efforts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the gap: How AI and humans can make better decisions together

AI assistants may be steering your decisions without you knowing

AI in music: Study reveals how glitches and mistakes drive creative innovation

Digital competence in education: Sharp rise in research, but regional disparities persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025