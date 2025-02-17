Left Menu

EDGE Group and ELT Join Forces in Defence Technology Breakthrough

EDGE Group and ELT Group have signed an MoU to explore a potential joint venture for developing Electronic Warfare systems in the UAE. The collaboration aims to integrate cutting-edge systems with a focus on innovation within the defence technology sector, especially for non-NATO export markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-02-2025 23:13 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 23:13 IST
EDGE Group, ELT Group explore potential establishment of Joint Venture in UAE (Image/WAM). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

In a significant move to bolster defence technology collaborations, EDGE Group and ELT Group have inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), aimed at assessing the feasibility of a joint venture based in the UAE.

Signed at the International Defence Exhibition (IDEX) 2025 in Abu Dhabi, the agreement aligns with both companies' strategic goals to enhance capabilities in Electronic Warfare (EW) and Cyber Electromagnetic Applications (CEMA). EDGE Group's Managing Director, Hamad Al Marar, and ELT Group's Chairman, Enzo Benigni, confirmed the collaboration at the EDGE exhibition stand.

ELT's Benigni emphasized the partnership's strategic fit within the UAE's defence landscape, aiming to leverage locally developed solutions and expand their presence in non-NATO markets. Al Marar from EDGE highlighted the alliance as a step towards integrating sophisticated EW solutions across air, land, maritime, and space operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

