Viral Policeman 'Ghanta' Snatch Sparks Online Frenzy Amid Political Controversy
A police officer's act of snatching a bell from youth Congress protesters in Indore has created an online buzz. The protesters were agitating against the contaminated water tragedy attributed to administrative negligence. A slip by a local minister added fuel to the fire.
A viral video showing an anti-riot policeman grabbing a bell from youth Congress protesters has lit up social media, with users humorously referencing a Madhya Pradesh minister's verbal slip.
The Friday protest spotlighted in Indore against the municipal failure in the water contamination incident, with 21 activists detained.
The controversy deepened when senior minister Kailash Vijayvargiya's inappropriate use of the term 'ghanta' became part of the discourse, intensifying criticisms of government negligence.
