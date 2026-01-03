Viral Policeman 'Ghanta' Snatch Sparks Online Frenzy Amid Political Controversy

A viral video showing an anti-riot policeman grabbing a bell from youth Congress protesters has lit up social media, with users humorously referencing a Madhya Pradesh minister's verbal slip.

The Friday protest spotlighted in Indore against the municipal failure in the water contamination incident, with 21 activists detained.

The controversy deepened when senior minister Kailash Vijayvargiya's inappropriate use of the term 'ghanta' became part of the discourse, intensifying criticisms of government negligence.