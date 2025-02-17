IDF Targets Unauthorized Vehicles in Gaza Amid Ceasefire Tensions

Jerusalem [Israel], February 17 (ANI/TPS): Tensions flared anew in Gaza as the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) took action against unauthorized vehicle movement in the region. According to the IDF, an Israel Air Force aircraft targeted vehicles traveling north from the Gaza Strip's center on an unauthorized path.

While these vehicles did not cross the official inspection route, their movement defied an established ceasefire framework, prompting defensive measures. The aircraft's fire was intended solely to redirect the vehicles away from IDF personnel, not to cause harm.

The IDF continues to urge Gaza residents to cooperate by adhering to military directives and using only the designated checkpoints for passage. This incident highlights the delicate balance of maintaining security while observing ceasefire agreements. (ANI/TPS)

(With inputs from agencies.)