Trump Cleans House: All 'Biden Era' US Attorneys Terminated

In a decisive move, President Donald Trump declared the termination of all the remaining 'Biden Era' US attorneys on Tuesday, citing concerns over the politicisation of the Department of Justice over recent years. Trump's announcement signals a drastic restructuring intended to restore public confidence and herald a new era of judicial fairness as America strides toward its 'golden age'.

The President shared his announcement via the Truth Social platform, underscoring the necessity of a fair justice system as a foundation for national prosperity. He criticised the Department of Justice's trajectory under the previous administration, claiming it was 'politicised like never before'.

Amidst these sweeping changes, Denise Cheung, a prominent criminal prosecutor in Washington DC, tendered her resignation. She stepped down after refusing to initiate a grand jury probe into a funding decision by the Environmental Protection Agency, which she believed to be premature. Her refusal followed directives from acting deputy attorney general Emil Bove and Ed Martin, the nominee for DC US Attorney.

(With inputs from agencies.)