Left Menu

Trump Cleans House: All 'Biden Era' US Attorneys Terminated

President Donald Trump announced the dismissal of remaining 'Biden Era' US attorneys to address the alleged politicisation of the Department of Justice. This action is intended to restore confidence and mark a new era of fairness in the US legal system. A top prosecutor resigned following his decision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-02-2025 09:52 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 09:52 IST
Trump Cleans House: All 'Biden Era' US Attorneys Terminated
US President Donald Trump (File Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

In a decisive move, President Donald Trump declared the termination of all the remaining 'Biden Era' US attorneys on Tuesday, citing concerns over the politicisation of the Department of Justice over recent years. Trump's announcement signals a drastic restructuring intended to restore public confidence and herald a new era of judicial fairness as America strides toward its 'golden age'.

The President shared his announcement via the Truth Social platform, underscoring the necessity of a fair justice system as a foundation for national prosperity. He criticised the Department of Justice's trajectory under the previous administration, claiming it was 'politicised like never before'.

Amidst these sweeping changes, Denise Cheung, a prominent criminal prosecutor in Washington DC, tendered her resignation. She stepped down after refusing to initiate a grand jury probe into a funding decision by the Environmental Protection Agency, which she believed to be premature. Her refusal followed directives from acting deputy attorney general Emil Bove and Ed Martin, the nominee for DC US Attorney.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Probe

Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Pro...

 Global
2
FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

 United States
3
European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

 Global
4
Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Dispute

Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Di...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025