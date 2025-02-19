India’s Army Chief Raises Concerns Over Pakistani Activities Near Border

India's Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi has sounded an alarm regarding the recent activities of Pakistan Army and ISI officials in strategically sensitive areas of Bangladesh near India's chicken's neck corridor. In an exclusive interview with ANI, General Dwivedi stressed the necessity of preventing anti-India operatives from exploiting Bangladeshi territory as a launchpad for terrorist activities against India.

The general's comments come amidst reports of Pakistani visits to locations alarmingly close to the Indian border. Addressing his concerns, General Dwivedi reiterated his stance labeling Pakistan as an 'epicentre of terrorism', advocating vigilance over the movements of Pakistani elements in neighboring regions.

Touching upon India-Bangladesh relations, Dwivedi noted the strong military cooperation with Bangladesh, though he highlighted that formal political relations require an elected government. Meanwhile, Dwivedi explained that Pakistan's fixation with Kashmir continues to dominate its agenda, driven by an overarching anti-India sentiment.

(With inputs from agencies.)