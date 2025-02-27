Left Menu

Trump Urges Concessions from Russia; Ukraine's NATO Ambitions Dismissed

Trump stresses the importance of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, urging Russia to make concessions while dismissing Ukraine's aspirations to join NATO. He credits U.S. support as vital to Ukraine's resilience and outlines a forthcoming significant agreement during President Zelenskyy's visit to the U.S.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-02-2025 09:51 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 09:51 IST
Trump Urges Concessions from Russia; Ukraine's NATO Ambitions Dismissed
US President Donald Trump (Image Credit: YouTube/TheWhiteHouse) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

In a significant diplomatic stance, U.S. President Donald Trump has called for Russia to make "concessions" in its ongoing negotiations with Ukraine. He steadfastly dismissed Ukraine's hopes of joining NATO, attributing the 2022 conflict to these ambitions.

During a press briefing preceding his first cabinet meeting on Wednesday, Trump emphasized the U.S.'s commitment to mediate a beneficial deal for Ukraine, aiming to reclaim as much territory as possible. Despite this, he stopped short of detailing specific concessions.

The announcement comes as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is set to visit the U.S., where a "very big agreement" is anticipated. This follows diplomatic efforts by U.S. Special Presidential Envoy Keith Kellogg in Kyiv, focusing on battlefield progress and security assurances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

 China
2
Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

 Global
3
Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

 Global
4
Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered cybersecurity simulation redefines industrial defense

AI is consuming Wikipedia - Will it survive the digital takeover?

AI’s struggles and triumphs in education

AI must do more than predict: New framework pushes for context-aware transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025