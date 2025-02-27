Trump Urges Concessions from Russia; Ukraine's NATO Ambitions Dismissed

In a significant diplomatic stance, U.S. President Donald Trump has called for Russia to make "concessions" in its ongoing negotiations with Ukraine. He steadfastly dismissed Ukraine's hopes of joining NATO, attributing the 2022 conflict to these ambitions.

During a press briefing preceding his first cabinet meeting on Wednesday, Trump emphasized the U.S.'s commitment to mediate a beneficial deal for Ukraine, aiming to reclaim as much territory as possible. Despite this, he stopped short of detailing specific concessions.

The announcement comes as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is set to visit the U.S., where a "very big agreement" is anticipated. This follows diplomatic efforts by U.S. Special Presidential Envoy Keith Kellogg in Kyiv, focusing on battlefield progress and security assurances.

(With inputs from agencies.)