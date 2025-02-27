Strengthening Ties: EU's Ursula von der Leyen Visits India for Strategic Talks

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar commended European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Thursday for her proactive stance on revitalizing India's engagement with Europe during her visit to Delhi. Von der Leyen is in India for a two-day official visit, bringing along a delegation from the European College of Commissioners.

'Pleased to call on @EU_Commission President @vonderleyen today in Delhi. Appreciate her thoughts on reenergizing India's engagement with Europe. The wide-ranging participation of Indian Ministers and EU College of Commissioners during this visit stands testimony to the importance we place on deeper India-EU ties,' Jaishankar posted on X. On her agenda, von der Leyen will meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss advancing their strategic partnership.

Von der Leyen emphasized Europe's view of India as a vital ally amidst global conflicts. 'Touchdown in Delhi with my team of Commissioners. In an era of conflicts and intense competition, you need trusted friends. For Europe, India is such a friend and a strategic ally. I'll discuss with @narendramodi how to take our strategic partnership to the next level,' she stated on X.

The European Commission President received a warm reception, welcomed by Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Anupriya Patel. This visit marks von der Leyen's third trip to India, following a bilateral visit in April 2022 and her participation in the G20 Leaders' Summit in September 2023. PM Modi and the President have frequently interacted at multilateral forums.

Amidst growing interest from the EU in the Indo-Pacific region, discussions during this visit are expected to include formalizing naval coordination agreements. The meetings aim to diversify and strengthen India-EU collaboration across multiple sectors: trade, investments, supply chains, digital technologies, semiconductors, green hydrogen, and defense.

