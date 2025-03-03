Left Menu

IDF Strikes Gaza Strip Threat Suspects

An Israel Air Force aircraft engaged two threatening suspects in southern Gaza. The IDF urges Gaza residents to comply with instructions, avoid military zones, and use designated checkpoints.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-03-2025 08:46 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 08:46 IST
Representational image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Israel

On Sunday, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed that an Israel Air Force aircraft targeted two individuals identified as threats in the southern Gaza Strip.

The suspects were spotted near IDF troops, prompting the military to take immediate action to neutralize any potential danger.

The IDF reiterated its call for Gaza's residents to adhere to safety protocols, avoid approaching military areas, and utilize the established checkpoints for transit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

