Tragic Fate of Indian Woman on UAE Death Row: A Father's Desperate Plea

In a sobering development, the court has been informed by the Additional Solicitor General (ASG) that Shahzadi Khan, a woman hailing from Uttar Pradesh, was executed in the UAE on February 15. The ASG conveyed that authorities are ensuring all possible support is extended to her family, with her cremation planned for March 5.

The heart-wrenching outcome follows a plea by Shahzadi's father, seeking intervention from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to save his daughter from the death row in the UAE, only for the case to end in distressing tragedy. Representing the MEA, ASG Chetan Sharma and Advocate Ashish Dikshit brought the news to the Delhi High Court, having received official communication from the UAE government affirming the execution on February 15, as per UAE's legal framework.

On the day of the execution confirmation, the Indian Embassy promptly informed Shabbir Khan, Shahzadi's father, allowing him the chance to partake in her final rites by March 5. A direct line to the Embassy was provided for further consultation. The father's plea aimed to prompt the MEA and authorities to update and verify Shahzadi's legal standing and well-being amidst her troubling charges.

(With inputs from agencies.)