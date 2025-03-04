Left Menu

TikTok Sponsorship Sparks Controversy at UK Muslim Heritage Celebration

An event celebrating Muslim Heritage Month in the UK faces backlash due to TikTok's sponsorship amid accusations of its censorship on Uyghur issues. Critics argue the collaboration sends a negative message as the platform is known for restricting content on Chinese human rights violations, especially against the Uyghur minority.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2025 18:25 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 18:25 IST
Representative Image (Photo/ Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
An event in the UK planned to celebrate Muslim Heritage Month on March 11 is facing scrutiny over TikTok's sponsorship. Organised by Muslim Women's Network UK, the event aims to unite interfaith groups, creators, and parliamentarians to acknowledge the cultural contributions of Muslims in the UK.

Reported by Voice of America, Uyghur rights activists express concern over TikTok's involvement, alleging the platform censors content related to human rights violations in China, particularly towards the predominantly Muslim Uyghur population. Nefise Oguz, a student from Istanbul University, conveyed her disappointment, adding that the partnership with TikTok sends a troubling message.

TikTok's Nicholas Smith responded, saying accusations of censoring Uyghur-related content are incorrect. Nevertheless, both the US and the UN have condemned China's actions against Uyghurs, with the US labeling them as genocide and crimes against humanity in early 2021. A 2022 UN report echoed these findings, highlighting extensive abuses in Xinjiang that may amount to crimes against humanity.

Reports document the systematic persecution of the Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang, including detentions in 'reeducation camps,' forced labor, surveillance, and suppression of culture and religion. The Chinese government defends its measures as anti-extremism efforts, but international organizations view them as attempts to erase Uyghur culture, some accusing China of genocide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

