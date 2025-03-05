Thailand Faces Backlash Over Uyghur Deportation to China

In a controversial move, Thailand has deported 40 Uyghurs back to China, drawing sharp criticism from local human rights advocates. The United Nations has been urged to reconsider Thailand's position on its Human Rights Council amid fears the nation may be prioritizing Chinese interests, Radio Free Asia reported.

The decision, executed on February 27, starkly opposes warnings from international bodies such as the US, the UN, and various rights organizations, highlighting potential torture risks upon the Uyghurs' return to Xinjiang. Local advocacy groups view the deportation as a betrayal of international human rights commitments.

Prominent activist Chalida Tacharoensuk has called for a reassessment of Thailand's Human Rights Council membership. The recent deportation echoes previous incidents from 2015, which also prompted significant global condemnation. Thailand maintains that efforts to find a third resettlement nation were unsuccessful and insists it received safety assurances from China.

(With inputs from agencies.)