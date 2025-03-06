New Israeli Military Chief of Staff fills frozen senior positions

Tel Aviv [Israel], March 6 (ANI/TPS): On his first day as the Israeli military's Chief of Staff, Lt.-Gen. Eyal Zamir filled several senior positions that Defence Minister Israel Katz had placed on hold. The list includes one new brigadier general and 27 new colonels, plus another brigadier general and 14 colonels who are moving to new positions of the same rank.

The positions were left unfilled pending the findings of the Israel Defense Forces' internal investigations into the failures of October 7, and to allow Zamir to make the appointments. Zamir's predecessor, Lt.-Gen. Herzi Halevi, resigned. (ANI/TPS)

