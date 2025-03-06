PoGB: Protesters lock WAPDA office as Diamer-Bhasha dam protest enters 18th day

As the protest over a 31-point charter of demands reached its 18th day, those impacted by the Diamer-Bhasha Dam project locked down the Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) offices and a private contractor's operations at the dam site, as reported by local media outlet Hum English. The protesters also called on contractors working on the dam site to halt their operations.

According to Hum English, Maulana Hazratullah, leader of the Huqooq Do Dam Banao Tehreek, stated that despite prior warnings, the private contractors had continued their work and even dismissed 10 to 15 local workers. Hazratullah criticized WAPDA for what he called a deliberate deprivation of the rights of local communities. "Today, we are locking up their luxuries in retaliation," he said. "The lock will remain until our demands are addressed. If our concerns are ignored, we will make this land uninhabitable for WAPDA," he warned.

Hum English reported that during a press conference earlier, Hazratullah accused the government of not taking the protest seriously. He emphasized that despite repeated assurances, the authorities had failed to engage in meaningful negotiations. He explained that the government had initially encouraged the formation of a negotiation team with promises of a high-level ministerial committee to mediate the discussions. However, after submitting the details of the team, no significant progress had been made with WAPDA or the government. "We've sacrificed everything for this project, including our cemeteries and mosques, yet the people of Diamer are left suffering in the cold during Ramadan while the authorities remain indifferent," Hazratullah lamented. He further expressed frustration that, while government officials were living comfortably in Islamabad, the protesters had to endure harsh weather and break their fasts on the streets, as reported by Hum English.

Hazratullah called on the people of Diamer to prepare for a stronger response, warning that if the situation remained unresolved, they would take more drastic measures. While the protesters had temporarily postponed further action, the lack of progress would force them to intensify their efforts, potentially leading to a large-scale movement. He demanded an immediate shutdown of WAPDA's operations and those of its consultants until their 31-point charter of demands was fully addressed. The people of PoGB have repeatedly protested to express their concerns, focusing on a range of issues, including social, economic, and political challenges, as they call for justice, equality, and better living conditions. (ANI)

