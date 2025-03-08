UAE Condemns Attacks on Syrian Security Forces
The United Arab Emirates has denounced attacks by armed groups on Syrian security forces, emphasizing its support for Syria's stability and territorial integrity. The UAE reaffirms its solidarity with the Syrian people and backs initiatives that seek to achieve peace, security, and dignity for the nation.
The United Arab Emirates has issued a vehement condemnation of recent attacks carried out by armed groups against security forces in the Syrian Arab Republic. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs underscored the UAE's steadfast support for Syria's stability, sovereignty, and territorial integrity in a public statement.
An official communiqué from the Ministry highlighted the UAE's commitment to backing Syria amid the ongoing unrest. It reiterated the country's unwavering solidarity with the Syrian people, voicing firm support for initiatives aimed at satisfying their collective aspirations for security, peace, and dignity.
The UAE's stance reflects its broader regional priority of fostering stability and peace, aligning with international efforts to ensure a secure and prosperous future for the Syrian nation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
