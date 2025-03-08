Left Menu

UAE Condemns Attacks on Syrian Security Forces

The United Arab Emirates has denounced attacks by armed groups on Syrian security forces, emphasizing its support for Syria's stability and territorial integrity. The UAE reaffirms its solidarity with the Syrian people and backs initiatives that seek to achieve peace, security, and dignity for the nation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-03-2025 14:42 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 14:42 IST
UAE Condemns Attacks on Syrian Security Forces
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

The United Arab Emirates has issued a vehement condemnation of recent attacks carried out by armed groups against security forces in the Syrian Arab Republic. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs underscored the UAE's steadfast support for Syria's stability, sovereignty, and territorial integrity in a public statement.

An official communiqué from the Ministry highlighted the UAE's commitment to backing Syria amid the ongoing unrest. It reiterated the country's unwavering solidarity with the Syrian people, voicing firm support for initiatives aimed at satisfying their collective aspirations for security, peace, and dignity.

The UAE's stance reflects its broader regional priority of fostering stability and peace, aligning with international efforts to ensure a secure and prosperous future for the Syrian nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

 Global
2
SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test flight from Texas

SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test...

 Global
3
Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025