Solidarity in Struggle: Uyghurs and Tibetans Unite Against CCP Oppression

On the 66th anniversary of the Tibetan Uprising, global advocacy groups join forces to reaffirm their solidarity with Tibetans and Uyghurs in their shared resistance against Chinese Communist Party's oppressive regime.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-03-2025 13:04 IST | Created: 12-03-2025 13:04 IST
Representative Image (Photo Credit: X@UyghurCongress). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Germany

The 66th anniversary of the Tibetan Uprising saw the World Uyghur Congress (WUC) and Campaign for Uyghurs (CFU) express unwavering solidarity with Tibetans in their persistent struggle against Chinese rule. The groups highlighted the shared struggle of both Uyghur and Tibetan peoples, emphasizing their unity in opposing the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

In a social media post, WUC stated, "66 years after the Tibetan Uprising, Tibetans continue to resist China's rule, just as Uyghurs do. Our struggles are similar, and the system oppressing us is the same. Freedom for one is freedom for all." CFU echoed this sentiment, underscoring their strong alliance with Tibetan friends and allies in opposing the CCP's grave human rights abuses and attempts to erase their identities.

The day was marked by reflections on China's brutal 1951 invasion of Tibet, which led to the suppression of Tibetan culture, religion, and traditions. On March 10, 1959, Tibetans in Lhasa protested, but the Chinese military's response resulted in numerous casualties and the Dalai Lama's flight to India. The advocacy by WUC and CFU stressed that Tibetan and Uyghur oppression is part of a broader pattern of human rights violations by the CCP, with representatives calling for global unity in the fight for justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

