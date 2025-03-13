Left Menu

Omar Ayub Khan Criticizes Government for Jaffar Express Attack Oversight

PTI leader Omar Ayub Khan has condemned the recent Jaffar Express attack in Balochistan. Addressing the National Assembly, he criticized Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s government and intelligence agencies for not detecting the terrorist gathering. Security forces eliminated 33 militants and rescued hostages, despite 21 passengers and four personnel losing their lives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-03-2025 14:53 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 14:53 IST
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Omar Ayub in the National Assembly of Pakistan (Photo/X@PTIofficial). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a vehement address to Pakistan's National Assembly, PTI leader Omar Ayub Khan sharply criticized the government's failure to prevent the attack on the Jaffar Express in Balochistan. Khan expressed alarm at Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's administration and the intelligence agencies for their inability to detect a large gathering of terrorists along the railway line.

"Who allowed 80, 100, or 50 terrorists to gather on the railway line?" Khan questioned, highlighting the disparity between the response to political gatherings and the absence of action in this situation. He pointed out that law enforcement agencies reacted swiftly to opposition gatherings but seemingly overlooked the imminent threat posed by the terrorists to the train.

The Pakistan military's operation eventually neutralized 33 militants from the Balochistan Liberation Army, who had seized over 400 passengers hostage after derailing the Jaffar Express. According to official reports, despite the successful rescue of the hostages, 21 passengers and four Frontier Corps members were killed. The military's spokesperson confirmed that the terrorists maintained contact with overseas coordinators, highlighting the challenge of cross-border terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

