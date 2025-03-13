Left Menu

UAE's Payment Landscape Transforms with Jaywan-Mastercard Cards Launch

Al Etihad Payments partners with Mastercard to introduce Jaywan-Mastercard debit and prepaid cards in the UAE, offering enhanced security, convenience, and seamless transactions. This collaboration aims to revolutionize the digital payment experience in the UAE, supporting financial inclusion and economic growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-03-2025 21:34 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 21:34 IST
: Al Etihad Payments and Mastercard introduce the 'Jaywan - Mastercard' card (Photo: WAM). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Abu Dhabi has witnessed a transformative move in its payment landscape as Al Etihad Payments (AEP), under the Central Bank of the UAE, partners with Mastercard to unveil Jaywan-Mastercard co-badged debit and prepaid cards. The cards promise secure, smarter transactions for users, marking a new era in UAE's financial sector.

This strategic collaboration will provide unprecedented access to both domestic and international financial services via the combined networks of Mastercard and AEP. The initiative is set to offer unrivaled convenience, enhancing payment security and providing a seamless experience for users across the UAE. AEP will work with industry stakeholders to deploy innovative, adaptable solutions tailored to the country's dynamic financial ecosystem.

Saif Humaid Aldhaheri from the CBUAE hailed the partnership as pivotal for pioneering digital payment advancements in the UAE. This initiative aligns with the nation's aspirations for a more inclusive and tech-driven financial future. Meanwhile, Mastercard reaffirms its dedication to financial inclusion and seamless digital transactions, emphasizing its strategic cultural engagement within the UAE.

(With inputs from agencies.)

