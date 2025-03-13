UAE's Payment Landscape Transforms with Jaywan-Mastercard Cards Launch

Abu Dhabi has witnessed a transformative move in its payment landscape as Al Etihad Payments (AEP), under the Central Bank of the UAE, partners with Mastercard to unveil Jaywan-Mastercard co-badged debit and prepaid cards. The cards promise secure, smarter transactions for users, marking a new era in UAE's financial sector.

This strategic collaboration will provide unprecedented access to both domestic and international financial services via the combined networks of Mastercard and AEP. The initiative is set to offer unrivaled convenience, enhancing payment security and providing a seamless experience for users across the UAE. AEP will work with industry stakeholders to deploy innovative, adaptable solutions tailored to the country's dynamic financial ecosystem.

Saif Humaid Aldhaheri from the CBUAE hailed the partnership as pivotal for pioneering digital payment advancements in the UAE. This initiative aligns with the nation's aspirations for a more inclusive and tech-driven financial future. Meanwhile, Mastercard reaffirms its dedication to financial inclusion and seamless digital transactions, emphasizing its strategic cultural engagement within the UAE.

(With inputs from agencies.)