Countdown to International Yoga Day: Celebrating 100 Days at Yoga Mahotsav 2025

India has commenced its countdown to the 11th International Day of Yoga with the spectacular Yoga Mahotsav 2025, hosted by the Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga at New Delhi's Vigyan Bhawan. This grand celebration marks 100 days until the global event on June 21, focusing on the benefits of yoga.

Renowned yoga gurus, health experts, and enthusiasts attended the event, highlighting the necessity for consistent practice. Notable speakers such as Vishwas Mandlik, Prataprao Jadhav, and D Veerendra Heggade underscored that daily yoga practice cultivates physical health and mental well-being, drawing on both tradition and recent research.

The Mahotsav seeks to encourage global participation ahead of International Yoga Day, with 100 cities and organizations joining the initiative. Recalling Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 2014 proposal at the United Nations, which initiated this annual celebration, the event emphasizes yoga as a natural means to manage health without medication. The Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga continues to foster a deep understanding of yoga's ancient traditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)