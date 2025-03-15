Dubai's Fathers' Endowment Campaign: A Tribute to Parenthood

Dubai's Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department (IACAD) has announced a substantial contribution of AED 1 million towards the Fathers' Endowment campaign. Launched by Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, the initiative aims to create an enduring healthcare fund for the needy, coinciding with the holy month of Ramadan.

The campaign underscores the importance of honoring parents, particularly fathers, and their pivotal role in nurturing supportive family environments within the UAE. It seeks to provide healthcare to underprivileged communities globally, aligning with the UAE's commitment to regional and international humanitarian efforts.

As part of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, the campaign fosters values of generosity and solidarity. According to Ahmed Darwish Al-Muhairi, Director-General of IACAD, the department's investment reflects dedication to societal and humanitarian endeavors, acknowledging the indispensable role of fathers. Contributions can be made through various channels, including a dedicated website, bank transfers, SMS, and community platforms.

