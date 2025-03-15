Dubai's Fathers' Endowment Campaign: A Tribute to Parenthood
The Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department pledges AED 1 million to the Fathers' Endowment campaign, launched by Dubai's ruler, focusing on sustainable healthcare for the needy. Coinciding with Ramadan, the campaign emphasizes honoring parents and global humanitarian efforts, inviting contributions through multiple platforms.
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
Dubai's Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department (IACAD) has announced a substantial contribution of AED 1 million towards the Fathers' Endowment campaign. Launched by Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, the initiative aims to create an enduring healthcare fund for the needy, coinciding with the holy month of Ramadan.
The campaign underscores the importance of honoring parents, particularly fathers, and their pivotal role in nurturing supportive family environments within the UAE. It seeks to provide healthcare to underprivileged communities globally, aligning with the UAE's commitment to regional and international humanitarian efforts.
As part of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, the campaign fosters values of generosity and solidarity. According to Ahmed Darwish Al-Muhairi, Director-General of IACAD, the department's investment reflects dedication to societal and humanitarian endeavors, acknowledging the indispensable role of fathers. Contributions can be made through various channels, including a dedicated website, bank transfers, SMS, and community platforms.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
A-League's Ramadan Pause Empowers Muslim Players
Espionage Allegations and Donations: Chinese Nationals' Involvement in the Philippines
Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled Extends Warm Ramadan Greetings
Espionage Accusations: Chinese Nationals, Donations, and Diplomatic Dance
CFU Urges Global Action Against Uyghur Oppression During Ramadan