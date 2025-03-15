Left Menu

UAE Unites for Children's Future on Emirati Children's Day

The UAE celebrates Emirati Children's Day on March 15, focusing on empowering the youth and promoting their active participation in communities. This year's event is part of the 'Year of Community,' highlighting child protection efforts, including new initiatives, laws, and the Emirati Children's Parliament, to ensure a safe and prosperous future for children.

The UAE celebrates Emirati Children's Day. (Photo: WAM). Image Credit: ANI
The United Arab Emirates observes Emirati Children's Day on March 15, underscoring its commitment to fostering a bright future for the nation's youth. This year, the occasion is part of the 'Year of Community' initiative, aiming to empower children and encourage their active role in community building and development.

This observance will launch a series of initiatives and volunteer programs designed to instill responsibility and empathy among young citizens. With an unwavering focus on child protection, the UAE has put in place a comprehensive legal framework to defend children's rights and ensure their well-being in all life aspects.

In a critical move last December, the UAE established the Ministry of Family, tasked with overseeing policies concerning children's rights and wellbeing. This ministry coordinates efforts with various entities to address social, psychological, educational, and healthcare needs, ensuring healthy development, particularly in early childhood.

The landmark National Strategy for Motherhood and Childhood 2017-2021 serves as a key policymaking tool, emphasizing comprehensive care for children and their mothers within a sustainable environment. Moreover, the UAE has taken strides to involve young people in governance through the Emirati Children's Parliament, a significant initiative launched in 2020 that promotes political awareness and participation among the youth.

