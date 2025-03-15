Emirati Children's Day: Empowering the Leaders of Tomorrow

Dubai, UAE - Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, emphasized the critical nature of Emirati Children's Day as a national event that serves to heighten community awareness of children's rights and collective responsibility to empower them.

Sheikha Latifa stated, 'Our children represent the future, assuming roles as tomorrow's leaders and agents of change. The greatest investment lies in nurturing conscious, creative, and responsible generations who cherish their national identity while embodying values of loyalty and belonging. By empowering them today, we prepare them to shape a brighter future for our nation.' The celebration of Emirati Children's Day mirrors the UAE's leadership vision and its faith in every child's potential. 'Every child in the UAE is seen as a prospective leader,' she expressed, highlighting that nation-building commences with people, with human capital the bedrock of sustainable and comprehensive development.

Moreover, Sheikha Latifa underscored the necessity of unified efforts across both public and private spheres to protect, empower, and enhance children's welfare. She lauded the UAE's leadership for its strides in advancing children's rights and championing innovative initiatives that prioritize children, establishing them as pivotal to the country's developmental journey and future prosperity.

