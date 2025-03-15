Left Menu

Emirati Children's Day: Empowering the Leaders of Tomorrow

Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed underscores the significance of Emirati Children's Day, highlighting the essential role of nurturing talent, empowering youth, and fostering creativity. The day emphasizes the UAE's commitment to children's rights and the nation's efforts in building a prosperous future through its young generation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-03-2025 17:23 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 17:23 IST
Emirati Children's Day: Empowering the Leaders of Tomorrow
Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed reaffirms the UAE's commitment to empowering children on Emirati Children's Day. (Photo: WAM). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Dubai, UAE - Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, emphasized the critical nature of Emirati Children's Day as a national event that serves to heighten community awareness of children's rights and collective responsibility to empower them.

Sheikha Latifa stated, 'Our children represent the future, assuming roles as tomorrow's leaders and agents of change. The greatest investment lies in nurturing conscious, creative, and responsible generations who cherish their national identity while embodying values of loyalty and belonging. By empowering them today, we prepare them to shape a brighter future for our nation.' The celebration of Emirati Children's Day mirrors the UAE's leadership vision and its faith in every child's potential. 'Every child in the UAE is seen as a prospective leader,' she expressed, highlighting that nation-building commences with people, with human capital the bedrock of sustainable and comprehensive development.

Moreover, Sheikha Latifa underscored the necessity of unified efforts across both public and private spheres to protect, empower, and enhance children's welfare. She lauded the UAE's leadership for its strides in advancing children's rights and championing innovative initiatives that prioritize children, establishing them as pivotal to the country's developmental journey and future prosperity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

 Global
2
Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

 Global
3
Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

 Global
4
Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in pediatric mental health: Can chatbots help kids with anxiety and depression?

AI transforms liver transplants: A game-changer for organ matching and surgery

AI in healthcare may be making unfair decisions: Study unveils alarming bias

AI-driven vaccine hesitancy solutions: How generative agents shape public health policies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025