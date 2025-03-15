Left Menu

GHRD Urges Global Action Against Minority Persecution in South Asia

Global Human Rights Defence held an event at the UNHRC in Geneva, focusing on the rising violence against minorities in Bangladesh and Pakistan. Activists called for international intervention and accountability, highlighting the struggles faced by Hindus, Christians, Buddhists, and other groups in these regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-03-2025 19:35 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 19:35 IST
Event highlighting atrocities against minorities in Bangladesh, Pakistan (Image/ GHRD) . Image Credit: ANI
Global Human Rights Defence (GHRD) recently convened a significant gathering at the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) in Geneva, spotlighting the increasing persecution faced by minorities in Bangladesh and Pakistan. This international NGO, based in The Hague, Netherlands, is dedicated to human rights advocacy, focusing on marginalized communities subject to widespread violations.

During the event, Rohini Ghavari, an Indian activist, addressed attendees regarding the alarming rise in violence against Hindus and other minority groups. She emphasized that the growing extremism, in the guise of religion, has led to severe human rights abuses, calling for urgent global intervention. Ghavari highlighted disturbing trends, including recent detentions in cities like Chennai, which reflect broader regional discrimination.

Charlotte Zehrer, a human rights officer with the UN, elaborated on the campaign's focus through an exhibition in Geneva, aimed at raising awareness about the abuses. Reports describe targeted assaults, property destruction, and site desecration in both nations. GHRD also urged the UN to hold offenders accountable, advocating for the establishment of a permanent office in Bangladesh to ensure justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

