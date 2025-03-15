World Bank's Global Digital Summit to Shape the Future of Digital Development

Washington DC, March 15 (ANI/WAM): On March 18-19, 2025, the World Bank Group will host the second edition of its Global Digital Summit at its headquarters in Washington DC. This significant event promises to foster collaboration among partners, clients, and leaders from the private sector as they delve into cutting-edge digital solutions.

The summit's theme, 'Digital Pathways for All', reflects its commitment to inclusivity, bringing together a diverse mix of government officials, thought leaders, private-sector representatives, and partner organizations. The gathering will showcase state-of-the-art digital technologies and projects from prominent tech companies and partners.

This event not only presents opportunities for participants to share insights but also to engage in impactful discussions that will help shape the future of digital development across the globe. Attendees can expect to explore transformative work and gain exposure to innovative projects underscoring the event's dynamic nature.

(With inputs from agencies.)