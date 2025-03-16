Chinese authorities are advancing proposals to impose stricter limits on internet and social media use among the nation's youth, citing concerns over health and educational outcomes. This follows a report by the Voice of America highlighting both governmental and public reactions to these potential new regulations.

Suggestions include intermittent electronic shutdowns, with retired basketball icon Yao Ming advocating for one day per semester devoid of internet access, aimed at encouraging outdoor activity. Officials emphasize risks associated with online gaming and harmful content. Despite applauding intentions to address internet overuse among minors, critics find contradictions in existing policies, given China's already stringent web controls.

Public sentiment remains divided; some call for reduced homework dependencies on online resources, while others argue excessive internet use offers a necessary escape from rigorous academic demands. Previous legislative measures have attempted to curb gaming and screen time, yet accessibility loopholes persist, ensuring ongoing debate about balancing youth welfare and developmental freedoms.

