PM Modi Champions India-China Relations in Podcast

In a podcast, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed optimism about India-China relations, emphasizing cultural ties and the importance of cooperation. Despite past border tensions, Modi highlighted the need for healthy competition and dialogue to ensure stability and prosperity. He criticized ineffective international organizations and advocated for a development-driven global approach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2025 21:42 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 21:42 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Lex Fridman Podcast (Photo/X@lexfridman)(Photo/X@lexfridman). Image Credit: ANI
During a podcast with AI researcher Lex Fridman, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed a positive outlook for India-China relations. He emphasized the long-standing cultural and civilizational ties between the two nations and the importance of learning from one another, despite ongoing border disputes.

Modi highlighted the historical significance of India and China, noting that both countries once accounted for over 50 percent of the global GDP. He advocates rebuilding trust and energy, aiming to restore conditions to pre-2020 levels, following a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the BRICS Summit.

Recognizing the role of healthy competition, PM Modi stressed its necessity for global stability and prosperity. He also criticized the ineffectiveness of global organizations like the UN and promoted a development-driven approach to ensure cooperation in an interconnected world.

(With inputs from agencies.)

