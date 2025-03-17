Global Leaders Converge at 10th Raisina Dialogue in New Delhi

New Delhi sets the stage today for the 10th edition of the Raisina Dialogue, co-hosted by India's Ministry of External Affairs and the Observer Research Foundation (ORF). Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the prestigious event, where New Zealand's Prime Minister, Christopher Luxon, is slated to deliver the keynote address.

Spanning March 17 to 19, the Raisina Dialogue stands as India's foremost conference on geopolitics and geoeconomics. The event fosters dialogue on critical global challenges, supported by diverse institutions and stakeholders committed to its mission. According to ORF, the Dialogue facilitates cross-sectoral discussions, drawing nearly 3,700 attendees, including over 800 speakers and delegates from around 130 nations.

This year, the theme 'Kalachakra: People, Peace, Planet' will guide the discussions, structured around six key thematic pillars. The event will also host the Raisina Ideas Pod alongside Firstpost, featuring tailored ministerial sessions addressing issues from Europe's Indo-Pacific strategy to the African Union's G20 involvement.

