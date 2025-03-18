Left Menu

Trump Revokes Secret Service Protection for Biden Children Amid Political Controversy

President Donald Trump has ended Secret Service protection for Hunter and Ashley Biden, criticizing the costs to taxpayers. This move follows Joe Biden's pardon of Hunter regarding charges deemed as politically motivated. The controversy highlights ongoing tensions surrounding the Biden family's legal issues and purported political interference.

  • United States

In a controversial decision, President Donald Trump has withdrawn Secret Service protection for Hunter Biden and his sister Ashley. This marks the latest development in the ongoing political skirmish between Trump and the Biden family.

Trump, communicating via his social media platform Truth Social, criticized the prolonged Secret Service coverage of the Biden children as an unnecessary burden on American taxpayers. He noted that there were as many as 18 agents assigned to Hunter, who is reportedly vacationing in South Africa, a nation Trump described as having questionable human rights practices.

This decision comes in the wake of President Joe Biden issuing a pardon for his son, Hunter, who faced charges related to gun crimes and tax violations. Joe Biden argued that his son was unfairly targeted due to political motives, asserting that similar cases typically result in non-criminal resolutions. Despite the pardon, the controversy underscores persisting political tensions and allegations of selective prosecution.

