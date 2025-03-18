Left Menu

UN Extends Afghanistan Mission to 2026 Amidst Calls for Coordination

The UN Security Council has extended the mandate of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) until 2026. Resolution 2777 highlights the mission's significance and stresses the need for stakeholder cooperation to ensure UN personnel's safety and operational freedom within Afghanistan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-03-2025 21:59 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 21:59 IST
UN Extends Afghanistan Mission to 2026 Amidst Calls for Coordination
Representative Image (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The United Nations Security Council has unanimously agreed to extend the mandate of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) until March 17, 2026, underscoring the importance of the mission's ongoing work in the region.

Through the unanimous adoption of resolution 2777 (2025), to be released as document S/RES/2777 (2025), the Council emphasized the critical need for UNAMA's sustained presence in the country. It also urged relevant stakeholders to collaborate with the mission to guarantee the safety, security, and freedom of movement for UN and affiliated personnel across Afghanistan.

The decision also included a request for the Secretary-General to provide quarterly updates on the situation in Afghanistan and the progress of UNAMA's implementation efforts. This measure aims to ensure continued international focus on the challenges and advancements within the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

 Global
2
Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

 Global
3
Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

 Serbia
4
Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

Breakthrough innovations in drug delivery: How advanced materials are shaping future of medicine

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025