UN Extends Afghanistan Mission to 2026 Amidst Calls for Coordination

The United Nations Security Council has unanimously agreed to extend the mandate of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) until March 17, 2026, underscoring the importance of the mission's ongoing work in the region.

Through the unanimous adoption of resolution 2777 (2025), to be released as document S/RES/2777 (2025), the Council emphasized the critical need for UNAMA's sustained presence in the country. It also urged relevant stakeholders to collaborate with the mission to guarantee the safety, security, and freedom of movement for UN and affiliated personnel across Afghanistan.

The decision also included a request for the Secretary-General to provide quarterly updates on the situation in Afghanistan and the progress of UNAMA's implementation efforts. This measure aims to ensure continued international focus on the challenges and advancements within the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)