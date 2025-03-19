Left Menu

Urgent Call for Educational Reforms in Pakistan-Occupied Gilgit Baltistan

In Chilas, Diamer district, a primary school faces severe educational challenges due to inadequate infrastructure and resources. With insufficient staff and facilities, students struggle to learn in poor conditions. The local community urges government intervention to secure a better future for children in this neglected region.

In the Chechen area under the red zone of Chilas in the Diamer district of Pakistan-occupied Gilgit Baltistan, a primary school finds itself in dire straits, reports the Markhor Times. With crumbling infrastructure and a lack of basic facilities, the educational needs of its students are grossly unmet.

The situation is critical: pupils have no chairs, forcing them to either stand or sit on the ground, and damaged boards hinder learning. Furthermore, the poorly maintained roof leaks during rain, compounding the challenges faced by teachers, who lack proper tools for effective lessons.

Staff at the school are overwhelmed. With only four teachers, the responsibility for a large student body is enormous, and their repeated pleas for government assistance have been ignored. The local community, appealing to the Chief Secretary, demands immediate action to provide the necessary support and funding for education reform to avoid jeopardizing the future of these children.

(With inputs from agencies.)

