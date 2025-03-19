Urgent Call for Educational Reforms in Pakistan-Occupied Gilgit Baltistan

In the Chechen area under the red zone of Chilas in the Diamer district of Pakistan-occupied Gilgit Baltistan, a primary school finds itself in dire straits, reports the Markhor Times. With crumbling infrastructure and a lack of basic facilities, the educational needs of its students are grossly unmet.

The situation is critical: pupils have no chairs, forcing them to either stand or sit on the ground, and damaged boards hinder learning. Furthermore, the poorly maintained roof leaks during rain, compounding the challenges faced by teachers, who lack proper tools for effective lessons.

Staff at the school are overwhelmed. With only four teachers, the responsibility for a large student body is enormous, and their repeated pleas for government assistance have been ignored. The local community, appealing to the Chief Secretary, demands immediate action to provide the necessary support and funding for education reform to avoid jeopardizing the future of these children.

