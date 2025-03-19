Left Menu

A Call for Balanced Regulation: Marietje Schaake's Vision for the EU

Former EU Parliament member Marietje Schaake urges a balanced regulatory approach in the EU, advocating for thoughtful regulation to promote innovation and protect rights. She critiques the unchecked power of U.S. tech companies and highlights the need for critical questioning of 'innovation for what' and 'regulation for what.'

Marietje Schaake, International Policy Director of the Cyber Policy Center at the Stanford University. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Marietje Schaake, a former European Parliament member, has called for a balanced approach to regulation within the European Union. Speaking at the Raisina Dialogue 2025, Schaake, who serves as the International Policy Director at Stanford University's Cyber Policy Center, emphasized the need for nuanced regulation to bridge gaps between member states and foster entrepreneurship.

Amid growing calls for deregulation to enhance competitiveness, Schaake argues that thoughtful regulation is crucial to harmonize differences within the EU's 27 member states. Her remarks come as the EU focuses on regulatory initiatives like the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and a proposed Digital Services Act to govern tech companies.

Schaake's comments highlight the challenges of balancing innovation with democratic accountability. She criticized U.S. tech firms for their excessive freedom, suggesting that their power undermines democratic processes. Schaake urged a critical evaluation of regulation, questioning its purpose and who governs the information ecosystem.

