Ana C Reyes: A Judge with a Legacy of Activism and Judicial Influence

Ana C Reyes, the US federal judge who notably barred President Donald Trump from enforcing a ban on transgender individuals serving in the military, has a deep-rooted history of activism within the Democratic Party. Her contributions include volunteering for President Joe Biden and substantial donations to Democratic campaigns, according to a Fox News report. Appointed by Biden, Judge Reyes is Washington, DC's first openly gay federal judge. During her confirmation process, she revealed her legal support during Biden's 2020 campaign.

Since taking office in February 2023, Reyes has contributed over USD 38,000 to Democratic causes, with donations to ActBlue, Democratic Senator Jon Ossoff's campaign, and Biden's election efforts, as reported by Fox News referencing FEC records. Additionally, she has been involved with Defeat By Tweet, a Democratic-aligned super PAC, raising funds for liberal initiatives each time Trump tweeted. Although the group's site is currently inactive, its resources are being redirected to the Black Church PAC, which received funding from the Kamala Harris campaign.

Born in Uruguay and moving to the US in kindergarten, Reyes has actively represented illegal immigrants in her legal career. Accepting the Woman Lawyer of the Year award from the Women's Bar Association of DC in 2017, she expressed pride in advocating for asylum seekers. Despite her progressive activism, Reyes has critiqued the Biden administration, challenging DOJ decisions and questioning the Trump administration's military policies on trans-identifying standards. Her judicial decisions often reflect her political influence, evidenced by her recent ruling against Trump's transgender troop ban, citing historical inclusivity as a rationale.

