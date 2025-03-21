Left Menu

Celebrating the Legacy of Sheikh Zayed: UAE's Icon of Humanitarian Values

The UAE commemorates Zayed Humanitarian Day, honoring Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan's enduring humanitarian and social vision. The event highlights his values of generosity, tolerance, and coexistence, aiming to inspire a model of community development and education under the theme Society in Zayed's Thought.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2025 14:59 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 14:59 IST
Abdullah bin Zayed, Nahyan bin Mubarak attend Zayed Humanitarian Day event (Photo/WAM)). Image Credit: ANI
Abu Dhabi [UAE], March 21 (ANI/WAM): In a poignant celebration of humanitarian values and social responsibility, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, along with Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, gathered for the Zayed Humanitarian Day event. Under the theme 'Society in Zayed's Thought', this event paid tribute to the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the UAE's Founding Father, known for his profound social impact.

Hosted by the General Authority of Islamic Affairs, Endowments & Zakat in collaboration with the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre, this commemorative gathering delved into Sheikh Zayed's vision for education and community development. It underscored his foresight in positioning the UAE as a beacon of tolerance and coexistence.

Aligned with the UAE's Year of Community, the event celebrated Sheikh Zayed's enduring values—his generosity and his dedication to humanity. It served as a reminder of his legacy in building a model nation for humanitarian efforts, inspiring future generations to embrace these foundational principles of peace and community upliftment.

