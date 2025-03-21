Left Menu

President Sheikh Mohamed Welcomes Foreign Affairs Delegation for Ramadan Greetings

President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received a delegation from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs at Qasr Al Bateen, Abu Dhabi, marking the holy month of Ramadan. The delegation conveyed their best wishes for his health and the UAE's progress under his leadership, joined by Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed.

UAE President receives Ministry of Foreign Affairs delegation (Photo/WAM). Image Credit: ANI
  • United Arab Emirates

In celebration of the holy month of Ramadan, President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan warmly welcomed a delegation from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs at Qasr Al Bateen in Abu Dhabi.

The delegation expressed their congratulations to His Highness, wishing him continued health and happiness on this auspicious occasion. They also expressed hopes for the UAE's ongoing progress, prosperity, and advancement under his leadership.

Among those present at the ceremony was Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, highlighting the significance of this gathering. (ANI/WAM)

(With inputs from agencies.)

