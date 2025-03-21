President Sheikh Mohamed Welcomes Foreign Affairs Delegation for Ramadan Greetings
President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received a delegation from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs at Qasr Al Bateen, Abu Dhabi, marking the holy month of Ramadan. The delegation conveyed their best wishes for his health and the UAE's progress under his leadership, joined by Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2025 15:01 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 15:01 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
In celebration of the holy month of Ramadan, President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan warmly welcomed a delegation from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs at Qasr Al Bateen in Abu Dhabi.
The delegation expressed their congratulations to His Highness, wishing him continued health and happiness on this auspicious occasion. They also expressed hopes for the UAE's ongoing progress, prosperity, and advancement under his leadership.
Among those present at the ceremony was Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, highlighting the significance of this gathering. (ANI/WAM)
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Executed in UAE, Indian national Shahjadi Khan buried in Abu Dhabi
Executed in UAE, Indian national Shahzadi Khan buried in Abu Dhabi
Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan Embraces Community Spirit at Abu Dhabi Government Ramadan Majlis
Abu Dhabi Takes Flight: Drone-Powered Immersive Storytelling Unveiled
Abu Dhabi: The Rising Global Investment Powerhouse