India and Canada Eye Revived Diplomatic Ties Amid Rising Tensions

India and Canada are working to mend strained relations resulting from Canada's perceived leniency towards extremist factions. While the nations share historic ties, issues like alleged support for Khalistani separatists have fueled tensions. Meanwhile, India monitors cases of nationals overseas amidst these diplomatic challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2025 19:38 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 19:38 IST
Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India and Canada are seeking ways to mend their strained bilateral relations, with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) attributing the decline in ties to Canada's perceived leniency towards extremist elements. According to MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, there is hope for a renewed relationship based on mutual trust and sensitivity.

The historical relationship between the two nations has been complex, with cooperation in trade, education, and technology. However, allegations that Canada supports Khalistani separatists have exacerbated diplomatic tensions. This rift was further widened by former Canadian PM Justin Trudeau's claims of India's involvement in the killing of a Khalistani terrorist.

Meanwhile, the MEA is closely monitoring cases involving Indian nationals abroad. Notably, Ranjani Srinivasan's absence in contacting Indian authorities after reportedly moving to Canada, and Indian scholar Badar Khan Suri's detention in the US over alleged Hamas ties, have been points of concern. These cases underline the cautious diplomatic navigation required amidst current challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

