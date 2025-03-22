Uniting Against Oppression: Baloch Leader Calls for Collective Resistance

Naseem Baloch, Chairman of the Baloch National Movement, made a significant appeal for unity among 'oppressed nations' during a Pashtun Tahafuz Movement event at the Geneva Press Club on Friday. Addressing the Pashtun leadership, he emphasized the urgency for decisive action, declaring, 'The time for waiting is over. The time for freedom is now.'

Baloch highlighted the systemic oppression impacting Baloch, Pashtuns, and Sindhis, questioning their reliance on state institutions. He warned that divisions only serve the oppressor, stating, 'Pakistan fears our collective strength. If we stand united, their oppressive system will crumble.'

He further accused Pakistan of a history of betrayal and systematic extermination tactics against these groups. Expressing solidarity, Baloch portrayed himself as the voice of oppressed families and condemned both economic exploitation in Balochistan and the international community's role in enabling state atrocities by providing military aid to Pakistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)