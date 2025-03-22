Israel High Court Halts Shin Bet Chief's Ouster, Sparks Government Infighting

In a dramatic turn of events, Israel's High Court of Justice issued a temporary order on Friday, halting the removal of Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar. This move came just hours after the Cabinet decided to remove him by April 10. According to the Times of Israel, the court's order will remain effective until the petitions challenging Bar's dismissal are heard, scheduled for no later than April 8.

The court's decision has set the stage for a confrontation between Israel's government and judiciary, as ministers have openly expressed their intent to defy the order. Backed by significant portions of Israeli civil society, including the main labor union and business forum, there have been threats of a nationwide strike if the government ignores the court's interim order.

Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara has advised Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu against appointing a new Shin Bet chief or conducting any interviews for the position. This caution ties into ongoing concerns over a potential conflict of interest, as the Shin Bet is investigating alleged unlawful links between Netanyahu's senior aides and Qatar. Additionally, Netanyahu has a standing conflict of interest agreement from his 2020 criminal trial, covering the appointments of key law enforcement and judicial roles.

