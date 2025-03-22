Sheikh Saud Welcomes Ramadan Well-Wishers in Ras Al Khaimah
Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, received Ramadan well-wishers, exchanging greetings with sheikhs and state officials. The event was attended by senior officials and community members who prayed for progress and prosperity in the UAE.
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
Ras Al Khaimah, UAE – In a significant Ramadan gathering, Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, the Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, graciously welcomed a diverse array of well-wishers to mark the holy month. This important event signifies the unity and faith shared among the emirate's communities.
During the reception, Sheikh Saud engaged with sheikhs and state officials, exchanging heartfelt greetings and prayers. Leaders and attendees collectively expressed their hopes for increased prosperity, security, and progress for the United Arab Emirates.
Dignitaries, senior officials, UAE citizens, and representatives from Arab, Islamic, and foreign communities were present. Their participation underscored the multicultural solidarity and shared aspirations during Ramadan, enhancing the spirit of togetherness and cooperation in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sheikh Saud
- Ramadan
- Ras Al Khaimah
- UAE
- well-wishers
- unity
- prosperity
- security
- multicultural
- community
ALSO READ
Mizoram Unites for Chapchar Kut: A Celebration of Tradition and Unity
Uttar Pradesh's New India: A Confluence of Culture, Prosperity, and Faith
Uttar Pradesh Minister Calls for Unity, Education Over Division
Latakia Conflict Threatens Syrian Unity: Turkey Warns
Omar Abdullah Unveils Transformative J&K Budget: A Blueprint for Prosperity