Left Menu

Sheikh Saud Welcomes Ramadan Well-Wishers in Ras Al Khaimah

Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, received Ramadan well-wishers, exchanging greetings with sheikhs and state officials. The event was attended by senior officials and community members who prayed for progress and prosperity in the UAE.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-03-2025 14:26 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 14:26 IST
Sheikh Saud Welcomes Ramadan Well-Wishers in Ras Al Khaimah
RAK Ruler continues receiving Ramadan well-wishers (Photo/WAM). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Ras Al Khaimah, UAE – In a significant Ramadan gathering, Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, the Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, graciously welcomed a diverse array of well-wishers to mark the holy month. This important event signifies the unity and faith shared among the emirate's communities.

During the reception, Sheikh Saud engaged with sheikhs and state officials, exchanging heartfelt greetings and prayers. Leaders and attendees collectively expressed their hopes for increased prosperity, security, and progress for the United Arab Emirates.

Dignitaries, senior officials, UAE citizens, and representatives from Arab, Islamic, and foreign communities were present. Their participation underscored the multicultural solidarity and shared aspirations during Ramadan, enhancing the spirit of togetherness and cooperation in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

 United States
2
Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

 Global
3
Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

 Global
4
U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India probes Musk’s AI chatbot Grok over offensive replies: Should it be banned?

Are kids safe in social virtual reality? Experts warn of rising risks

Phishing email attacks are getting smarter: Can AI-driven solutions keep up?

AI detects heart failure with 99.9% accuracy - Is it the future?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025