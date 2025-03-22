Celebrating Excellence: The Japan Culinary Art Award Showcases Global Talent in Kyoto

The prestigious Japan Culinary Art Award recently took place in the cultural heart of Kyoto, celebrating the world's finest chefs in Japanese gastronomy. Spearheaded by the Japanese Culinary Academy and backed by the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry, and Fisheries, as well as Kyoto City, the event brought professional recognition and enthusiasm for Japanese cuisine worldwide.

A total of 13 exemplary chefs competed, including three international victors from the global preliminaries. The event provided an opportunity for these culinary artists to demonstrate their mastery. Miho Mori from the Ministry of Agriculture emphasized the event's significance, stating, 'Our aim is to showcase the excellence of Japanese cuisine and appreciate our agriculture and fishery products. We hope international chefs will continue to promote and celebrate Japanese culinary arts globally.'

Under a four-hour time constraint, the chefs prepared traditional lunch boxes exemplifying the quintessence of Japanese cooking. Spanish chef Cristina Elena Munoz Fernandez expressed her joy, noting the invaluable experience in the competition. Meanwhile, Vietnamese chef Le Minh Tien and Mexican chef Jorge Ramos reflected on their experiences using unique Japanese ingredients like Udo and raw shrimp, revealing an enriching culinary discovery journey. Chairman Masahiro Kurusu highlighted the importance of strengthening skills and cultural appreciation in Japanese cuisine as its global presence expands, now with over 180,000 Japanese eateries worldwide. Five Japanese chefs gained special accolades, while international participants explored varied local ingredients to elevate their future culinary creations.

