Sarbananda Sonowal to Leverage Singapore Visit for Maritime Cooperation Enhancement
Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal will attend the Singapore Maritime Week, where he is set to meet prominent maritime leaders, including his Singaporean counterpart, to bolster maritime cooperation. The visit also includes a bilateral meeting with Dutch leader Brigit Gijsbers, reinforcing India's international maritime ties.
- Country:
- India
The Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, is set for a pivotal three-day official visit to Singapore from March 24-26, aiming to participate in the Singapore Maritime Week at the invitation of the Singaporean Government.
This visit represents a strategic opportunity to enhance maritime collaboration between India and Singapore, facilitated by a scheduled bilateral meeting with his Singaporean counterpart on the event's sidelines.
The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways reveals that Sonowal's itinerary includes high-level dialogues with top maritime leaders, discussing future industry trends and unlocking new opportunities. Key engagements include discussions with Singaporean ministers such as Lee Hsien Loong and interactions with industry captains from various countries, including a pivotal bilateral meeting with Brigit Gijsbers from the Netherlands, to further consolidate maritime ties. Additionally, he will engage with personnel from the Indian diaspora and honor historical connections at the INA Memorial.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Mauritius is like 'Mini India': PM Modi tells Indian diaspora at community event in Port Louis.
The decision has been made to extend OCI Card to seventh generation of Indian diaspora in Mauritius: PM Modi.
Chances of an Indian film becoming hit increases if it is shot in Mauritius: PM Modi tells Indian diaspora.
Whenever I visit Mauritius, it feels like I am among my own: PM Modi tells Indian diaspora in Mauritius.