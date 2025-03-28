Left Menu

Indra 2025: Strengthening Indo-Russian Naval Ties

The 14th edition of the India-Russia naval exercise, Indra, will take place off Chennai from March 28 to April 2, 2025. The exercise, a symbol of enduring maritime cooperation since 2003, aims to boost naval interoperability with joint drills and expert exchanges at sea and in port.

Indian and Russian navies set for the 14th edition of maritime bilateral Exercise-Indra 2025 (Photo/PIB). Image Credit: ANI
The 14th installment of the India-Russia bilateral naval exercise, Indra, is poised to unfold off the coast of Chennai from March 28 through April 2, 2025, as per a recent Ministry of Defence announcement. This exercise has been a foundational element of India-Russia maritime relations since 2003.

Indra has grown into a strategic emblem of maritime cooperation, reflecting the countries' commitment to improving naval interoperability. According to the statement, the exercise will be executed in two distinct phases: the Harbour phase, set from March 28 to March 30 in Chennai, and the Sea phase from March 31 to April 2 in the Bay of Bengal. The event will feature Russian naval ships Pechanga, Rezkiy, and Aldar Tsydenzhapov alongside Indian ships Rana, Kuthar, and patrol aircraft P8l.

The Ministry of Defence highlights that the Harbour Phase will include an opening ceremony, expert exchanges, mutual visits, sports matches, and pre-sail briefings among both navies' personnel. In the Sea Phase, advanced naval drills such as tactical maneuvers, live weapon firings, and anti-air operations are planned. These activities aim to strengthen maritime collaboration, enhance shared operational practices, and fortify diplomatic ties between India and Russia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

