Nepal's Violent Pro-Monarchy Protest Sparks Curfew and Army Deployment

A violent pro-monarch protest erupted in Nepal on Friday, leaving two individuals dead: a protestor and a media personnel. This unrest forced the government to impose a curfew and deploy the Nepal Army to restore order in the chaos-stricken areas.

The protest turned tumultuous after Durga Prasai, a pro-monarch businessman, drove a vehicle through a police barricade, resulting in arson and confrontations. The Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP), a right-wing formation, supported the rally. Former King Gyanendra Shah's involvement is under scrutiny, and authorities may charge him for inciting violence.

Police have launched a manhunt for Prasai, who fled after the chaos. Meanwhile, the media mourns the loss of journalist Suresh Rajak, who died covering the protests. The situation remains tense with royalists confronting police amid a strict curfew, prolonged by the local administration.

