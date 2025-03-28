Left Menu

Nepal's Violent Pro-Monarchy Protest Sparks Curfew and Army Deployment

A violent pro-monarch protest in Nepal leads to two deaths, curfew imposition, and army deployment. The clash, orchestrated by businessman Durga Prasai, was backed by the RPP party with controversial ties to former King Gyanendra Shah. Authorities are actively pursuing Prasai post-chaos.

Updated: 28-03-2025 23:03 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 23:03 IST
Visuals from the protest (Image/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Nepal

A violent pro-monarch protest erupted in Nepal on Friday, leaving two individuals dead: a protestor and a media personnel. This unrest forced the government to impose a curfew and deploy the Nepal Army to restore order in the chaos-stricken areas.

The protest turned tumultuous after Durga Prasai, a pro-monarch businessman, drove a vehicle through a police barricade, resulting in arson and confrontations. The Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP), a right-wing formation, supported the rally. Former King Gyanendra Shah's involvement is under scrutiny, and authorities may charge him for inciting violence.

Police have launched a manhunt for Prasai, who fled after the chaos. Meanwhile, the media mourns the loss of journalist Suresh Rajak, who died covering the protests. The situation remains tense with royalists confronting police amid a strict curfew, prolonged by the local administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

