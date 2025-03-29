Left Menu

India's Swift Aid to Myanmar Earthquake Echoes 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'

In the wake of Myanmar's devastating earthquake, India swiftly responded with Operation Brahma, cementing its role as a 'first responder'. India launched relief efforts including 15 tons of aid and dispatched NDRF teams to assist, highlighting the principle of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' - the world is one family.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-03-2025 20:09 IST | Created: 29-03-2025 20:09 IST
India's Swift Aid to Myanmar Earthquake Echoes 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'
Official Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs Randhir Jaiswal briefs media on Operation Brahma (Image: YouTube@Ministry of External Affairs). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the aftermath of a catastrophic earthquake in Myanmar, India has reaffirmed its position as a 'first responder' by initiating Operation Brahma. The operation, named after the Hindu god of creation, underscores India's commitment to the philosophy of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' — the belief that the world is one family.

Randhir Jaiswal, spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, detailed the swift response, emphasizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment to aiding Myanmar during this critical time. Shortly after the earthquake, which struck on Friday with a magnitude of 7.7, Modi communicated condolences and pledged comprehensive support to Myanmar's government.

India's relief efforts involve the deployment of five aircraft carrying essential supplies and search and rescue teams to the affected areas. The Indian Air Force transported 15 tons of aid, while 80 personnel from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) were dispatched for relief work. The Indian Navy is also coordinating with Myanmar for additional support, illustrating India's proactive humanitarian stance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties Amid Tariff Turmoil

Strengthening Ties Amid Tariff Turmoil

 Global
2
U.S. Judge Halts Tufts Student's Deportation Amid Political Tensions

U.S. Judge Halts Tufts Student's Deportation Amid Political Tensions

 United States
3
Texas-Mexico Border Braces Amid Record Floods: Lives, Homes, and Agriculture Take a Hit

Texas-Mexico Border Braces Amid Record Floods: Lives, Homes, and Agriculture...

 United States
4
Devastation in Dnipro: Deadly Drone Strikes Ignite Chaos

Devastation in Dnipro: Deadly Drone Strikes Ignite Chaos

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025