India's Swift Aid to Myanmar Earthquake Echoes 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'

In the aftermath of a catastrophic earthquake in Myanmar, India has reaffirmed its position as a 'first responder' by initiating Operation Brahma. The operation, named after the Hindu god of creation, underscores India's commitment to the philosophy of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' — the belief that the world is one family.

Randhir Jaiswal, spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, detailed the swift response, emphasizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment to aiding Myanmar during this critical time. Shortly after the earthquake, which struck on Friday with a magnitude of 7.7, Modi communicated condolences and pledged comprehensive support to Myanmar's government.

India's relief efforts involve the deployment of five aircraft carrying essential supplies and search and rescue teams to the affected areas. The Indian Air Force transported 15 tons of aid, while 80 personnel from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) were dispatched for relief work. The Indian Navy is also coordinating with Myanmar for additional support, illustrating India's proactive humanitarian stance.

(With inputs from agencies.)