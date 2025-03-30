UAE Boosts Humanitarian Aid to Sudanese Refugees in Chad During Ramadan

In a decisive humanitarian step, the United Arab Emirates has expanded its aid efforts towards Sudanese refugees in Chad, marking the holy month of Ramadan with a surge in relief operations. The UAE Aid Coordination Office, stationed in Chad's capital, N'Djamena, has spearheaded the distribution of 5,000 food packages to bolster the Iftar program. Among the beneficiaries are 3,500 Sudanese refugees residing in the Treguine and Breidjing refugee camps in the eastern Ouaddai region, collectively aiding 20,000 refugees.

In collaboration with Chad's Minister of Social Action, Solidarity and Humanitarian Affairs, an additional 1,500 food packages, along with 33 tonnes of dates, were disseminated across N'Djamena and its suburbs, extending assistance to roughly 30,000 individuals. UAE Ambassador to Chad, Rashid Al Shamsi, emphasized the UAE's commitment to providing critical humanitarian aid to both refugees and host communities, thus promoting social and economic stability through the delivery of essential resources.

This humanitarian mission resonates with the philosophy of the UAE's late founding father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, whose vision was to propagate support and aid globally, particularly during Ramadan, ensuring that families in dire need receive the necessary sustenance and care.

(With inputs from agencies.)