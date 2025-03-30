Operation Brahma: India's Swift Response to Myanmar's Earthquake Crisis

In the wake of Myanmar's devastating 7.7-magnitude earthquake, the Indian Army announced the arrival of its Relief and Rescue Detachment at Mandalay International Airport. The team, tasked with site reconnaissance, is currently undergoing orientation for establishing a crucial Field Hospital to facilitate operations.

Operation Brahma, launched by India to aid Myanmar, also includes Indian Navy ships carrying relief material sailing toward Yangon. Spearheaded by the Ministry of Defence, the humanitarian efforts are in coordination with various defense entities, reiterating India's regional commitment.

With 52 tons of essential relief materials, including food and medicines, the Indian Navy's swift deployment underscores its resolve as the 'First Responder' in crises. As Myanmar grapples with the aftermath, India's comprehensive relief operations offer crucial support amid rising casualties.

(With inputs from agencies.)