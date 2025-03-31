Left Menu

Japan Swiftly Responds to 7.7 Magnitude Earthquake in Myanmar

Japan has sent an expert team to Myanmar after a 7.7 magnitude earthquake. Coordinated by JICA, the team will assess needs and security, possibly leading to a disaster relief team deployment. The Japanese government is also preparing emergency aid supplies for the affected population.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2025 19:58 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 19:58 IST
Japanese team deployed to Myanmar to assess earthquake impact (Photo/WAM) . Image Credit: ANI
In the wake of a powerful 7.7 magnitude earthquake in Myanmar, Japan has dispatched an expert assessment team to the region. The mission, coordinated through the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), signifies a rapid response effort from Japan.

The expert team, comprising five members, includes JICA personnel and medical staff, tasked with evaluating the needs on the ground and assessing security conditions. This evaluation could lead to the deployment of a Japanese disaster relief team.

Simultaneously, the Japanese government, via JICA, is preparing emergency supplies. These include food, water, and medical items, intended to support the communities affected by the devastating earthquake.

(With inputs from agencies.)

