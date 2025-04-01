Urgent Calls for Justice in Balochistan Massacre

A chilling massacre unfolding in Sohbatpur district of Balochistan has drawn outrage from human rights organization Paank, demanding urgent justice and accountability. The tragic incident, occurred on March 27, witnessed armed assailants storming a small abode in Goth Mir Dauran Khan Khosa, near Pat Feeder Canal, resulting in the brutal slaying of seven family members and subsequent torching of their home.

The victims, comprising Ali Hasan, his wife Zeba, and their five children, the youngest merely nine months old, suffered extensive burns, echoing the atrocity of the crime. As scrutinized by Paank, the attack may stem from ongoing land conflicts, casting criticism on government's failure to resolve such disputes and prevent the violence spiraling unchecked.

A list of suspects includes names like Azmat Bugti alias Ghulam Karim, and several others, remains without prompt arrests. Paank insists on a thorough, impartial investigation and demands swift justice, urging civil society and global human rights bodies to denounce the persistent violence engulfing Balochistan. Chronic human rights violations like targeted killings and forced displacement shadow the province, worsened by global neglect, leaving its populace in perpetual insecurity.

(With inputs from agencies.)